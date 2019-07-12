‘Turranado’ in north-east captured on camera

Residents in a north-east town were treated to a rare sight in the region.

A funnel cloud, dubbed the Turranado, was captured by residents in Turriff yesterday afternoon.

Made of droplets of condensed water and air, the funnel cloud is different from a tornado because the rotating air does not make it to the ground.

Katy Rewston, who sent images to the Evening Express said: “I saw it in the afternoon just behind the White Lodge Garden Centre outside of Turriff just before 4pm.

“I saw the clouds going in opposite directions before I got to the garden centre then the funnel cloud started forming just as I was in the car park.”

It comes after forecasters had warned of thunderstorms that were due to hit the region this week.

The Met Office had a yellow weather alert in place from noon yesterday with heavy rain expected.