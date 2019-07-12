Friday, July 12th 2019 Show Links
News / Local

‘Turranado’ in north-east captured on camera

by Lee McCann
12/07/2019, 6:27 am Updated: 12/07/2019, 7:05 am
the funnel cloud as seen from the white lodge garden centre. Picture taken by Katy Rewston
Residents in a north-east town were treated to a rare sight in the region.

A funnel cloud, dubbed the Turranado, was captured by residents in Turriff yesterday afternoon.

Made of droplets of condensed water and air, the funnel cloud is different from a tornado because the rotating air does not make it to the ground.

Katy Rewston, who sent images to the Evening Express said: “I saw it in the afternoon just behind the White Lodge Garden Centre outside of Turriff just before 4pm.

“I saw the clouds going in opposite directions before I got to the garden centre then the funnel cloud started forming just as I was in the car park.”

The cloud was dubbed the Turranado. Picture taken by Katy Rewston

It comes after forecasters had warned of thunderstorms that were due to hit the region this week.

The Met Office had a yellow weather alert in place from noon yesterday with heavy rain expected.

Rain is also expected today.

Met Office meteorologist Martin Bowles said: “For Friday we are going to see further heavy showers, but they will not be as intense. Going into the weekend it is set to be fair.”

