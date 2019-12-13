Turn-out in Aberdeen North revealed as 59.9%

The turn-out in Aberdeen North has been revealed as 59.9% – a tiny margin above 2017.

A total of 37,485 votes were cast from a total electorate of 62,489.

This represents a turn-out of 59.9%, marginally up from 2017 when turn-out was 59.2%.

SNP candidate Kirsty Blackman is fighting to hold her seat here.

Other candidates in the seat are Ryan Houghton (Scottish Conservative and Unionist), Isobel Davidson (Scottish Liberal Democrat), Nurul Hoque Ali (Scottish Labour), Guy Ingerson (Scottish Green Party) and Seb Leslie (Brexit Party).