The turn-out in Aberdeen South is almost 70%.

A total of 45,769 votes were cast from a total electorate of 65,719, giving a turn-out of 69.64%.

This is up on 2017 when 68.5% turned up to vote in the 2017 general election.

The seat is expected to be “neck and neck” between Scottish Conservative Douglas Lumsden and SNP candidate Stephen Flynn.

Ian Yuill is also contesting the seat for the Scottish Liberal Democrats and Shona Simpson for Scottish Labour.