Turf-cutting ceremony takes place ahead of works to transform Aberdeen’s Union Terrace Gardens

A turf-cutting ceremony has been held in Union Terrace Gardens ahead of work starting next month.

The £25.7 million transformation of the Victorian gardens is set to get under way on September 9.

The first stage will include closing off the the slip road between Rosemount Viaduct and Union Terrace, which will become part of the one of the garden’s new pavilions.

The road will officially close permanently on August 26.

The first phase will also include building a new safety structure on Union Bridge.

LDA Design unveiled their designs for the park in 2016, which include water features, a golden “halo” suspended above the central grass area, shops and cafes in the arches and community gardens.

Balfour Beatty, the contractor for the project, has been working to finalise the design and the full programme of works for the two-year development.

Council Co-Leader Councillor Douglas Lumsden said: “In transforming Union Terrace Gardens, we are making history in the heart of Aberdeen.

“This is an enormously exciting time for the city as we increase our cultural, heritage and tourism offer and enjoy all the economic benefits that brings.

“P&J Live has just opened, the redeveloped Aberdeen Art Gallery will follow in November, and with UTG we are about to embark a project that will further electrify the city centre.”

Fellow Council Co-Leader Councillor Jenny Laing added: “Union Terrace Gardens is among the city’s best loved places and it was vital we got this project right in every detail.

“That takes time – but it has been time well spent and we are about to be rewarded for the hours of extensive community consultation and diligent design work.

“The sympathetic regeneration of Union Terrace Gardens will ensure it remains a unique and enduring feature of our city centre, accessible for all to enjoy, and the start of work is another sign of the momentum building throughout Aberdeen during a period of incredible transformation.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Councillor Marie Boulton, Aberdeen City Council’s culture and City Centre Masterplan spokesperson, said: “We are taking all that’s wonderful about Union Terrace Gardens – its setting, its greenery, its heritage – and enhancing that.

“The design is a direct response to how people wanted their city to evolve. That we are ready to start work is truly momentous, not just for this generation but in terms of legacy.

“The changes to the build environment in Aberdeen are dramatic – but it’s also bringing a real shift in the cultural outlook of residents and the outside view of the city, with visitors embracing all we have to offer and the plans we have for the future.”