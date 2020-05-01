TurdTag: Charity urging north-east residents to count dog poo left on streets

North-east residents have been urged to count piles of dog excrement left on streets.

National charity Keep Scotland Beautiful is launching its #turdtag initiative and has called for people across the country to help record the scale of the dog-fouling problem.

Evidence gathered in surveys last year by the charity showed that 10% of surveyed sites were blighted by dog poo.

Now volunteers are being asked to identify a 100m stretch of local road, path or walk through a local green space and, while exercising and in accordance with government guidance, count, then submit information on the number of instances of dog fouling (bagged and unbagged) that they find.

The information will form a unique new data set to be used to increase awareness and drive action to tackle one of Scotland’s worst environmental complaints.

Results should be submitted via email to cleanup@keepscotlandbeautiful.org by May 11.

They can be shared using social media and the hashtag #turdtag.