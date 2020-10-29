TUI launches winter and summer programmes departing from Aberdeen Airport

Holiday giant TUI has launched winter and summer programmes departing from Aberdeen Airport.

The winter 2021/22 programme will see two weekly flights to Tenerife and will also connect with five Marella Cruises itineraries, including Canarian Flavours, Colourful Coasts and Island Explorer.

The summer 2022 programme from Aberdeen Airport will see seven destinations on offer, including Majorca, Costa Dorada, Tenerife, Greece and Turkey.

TUI will operate three flights each week to Majorca and two weekly flights to Dalaman.

Richard Sofer, commercial and business development director at TUI said: “Our latest customer survey and booking patterns for next summer indicate that the great British public is looking forward to future holidays even more than usual as they may have been unable to take one this year.

“This is why we have launched our future holiday programmes through to the end of October 2022, so that families and couples alike can plan for next year and beyond to make informed choices about what will make their perfect holiday from the wide range we have on offer.”

Roger Hunt, interim managing director of Aberdeen International Airport, said: “We are in constant dialogue with our airline partners to ensure we support them with their restart plans.

“It was great to see TUI responding so quickly to the recent announcement from the Scottish Government to remove the Canaries from the quarantine list and in providing the people of the north-east with the opportunity of much welcome winter sun with a new departure time of 9am.

“We also welcome TUI announcing its winter 2021 and summer 2022 schedules from Aberdeen International Airport to give our passengers a choice for their next holiday.”