TUI announces plans to shut 166 stores across UK

Tui is to close 166 high street stores in the UK and the Republic of Ireland, the tour operator has announced.

The firm, which has a number of stores in the north-east including inside ASDA supermarkets, axed all but one of it’s planned Autumn routes from Aberdeen.

All summer flights were also cancelled earlier this month.

It is not yet known how many stores in the north-east will be affected.

Tui UK and Ireland managing director Andrew Flintham said: “We want to be in the best position to provide excellent customer service, whether it’s in a high street store, over the telephone or online, and will continue to put the customer at the heart of what we do.

“It is therefore imperative that we make these difficult cost decisions, look after our colleagues during such unprecedented uncertainty and also offer a modern customer service.

“Customer behaviours have already changed in recent years, with 70% of all Tui UK bookings taking place online.

“We believe Covid-19 has only accelerated this change in purchasing habits, with people looking to buy online or wishing to speak with travel experts from the comfort of their own home.

“We have world-class travel advisers at Tui, so we hope many of them will become homeworkers and continue to offer the personalised service we know our customers value.”