Aberdeen autism campaigner joins bid to dispel condition’s myths

An award-winning autism activist is helping to dispel myths relating to the disability by taking part in a national campaign.

Marion McLaughlin, from Craigiebuckler, runs charity Triple A’s – One Stop Shop Aberdeen, which aims to create a brighter future for people with the condition through training, education and support.

The 42-year-old was diagnosed with autism herself three years ago and is fronting the Scottish Government’s ‘Different minds. One Scotland’ campaign.

It includes a toolkit which highlights resources available to help people get a better understanding of autism and those with the condition.

Marion has also recorded a video to help people know what is it like living with autism and how it impacts on her day-to-day life.

In the 90-second film in which Marion features she tries to set out what it is like to be someone with autism.

By the time Marion was diagnosed she had been through university, married her husband Chris and had a son who also has autism.

She said it is important for everyone to realise that people with the lifelong developmental disability can do anything they want.

Marion, a qualified primary school teacher, said: “One of the big things we wanted to achieve is changing people’s view of autism.

“One of the biggest misconceptions is things like we are all great at technology. I can tell you I’m not.

“We have to break down some of the myths and hopefully create better opportunities for people with autism because we are just as capable as anyone else.

“I wasn’t diagnosed until I was 39 and I was wary people’s conceptions of me might change but that shouldn’t be the case.”

Last month, Triple A’s – One Stop Shop Aberdeen was named the winner in the Charity category at the Evening Express champion award for their efforts during the Covid-19.

Speaking at the time Marion said she was “very excited” it was named the winner in the Charity category.

She said: “We know we had tough competition and ours is a relatively new project so we were delighted to be finalists.

“Winning came as a huge, wonderful surprise. This is a testament to the hard work of the whole team and we are incredibly grateful for the support we have had.”

More information about the ‘Different minds. One Scotland’ campaign can be found at https://bit.ly/3jRkxo2