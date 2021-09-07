Tuesday courts round-up – Man who killed his mum, a danger driver, and rail station drugs seizure

Good evening – it was a varied day in courtrooms across our areas.

Man killed mum and hid body under rug

A man killed his mother before hiding her body under a rug.

Neil Carmichael, 34, attacked Morag Carmichael at the family home in Drumnadrochit, Inverness-shire last December 7.

The 66 year-old – well known in the local area for running a donkey sanctuary – was stabbed six times as well as suffering fractures to her skull, neck and cheekbones.

Carmichael later told his father Kenneth that Morag was dead.

Carmichael had faced a murder charge during a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow.

But, he was acquitted after prosecutors accepted he was not criminally responsible at the time due to a “drug induced” mental disorder.

He will remain at the State Hospital in Carstairs meantime for treatment.

It was concluded, at the time of the killing, he was suffering from “drug induced psychosis”.

Judge Lord Doherty ordered Carmichael to remain at Carstairs on an interim compulsion order. The case will call again in November in Edinburgh.

Dangerous driver lied to police

A dangerous driver who crashed his car into a wall then fled the scene leaving the wreckage in the middle of the road later lied to police by telling officers his car had been stolen.

Bannor Masson has been handed a driving ban and a fine for wasting police time after he crashed his car into a wall on the B9031 Fraserburgh to Rosehearty road on August 23, 2020.

The 25-year-old left the wreckage in the road in the middle of the night and fled to his girlfriend’s house. When police tracked him down almost one week later, he lied and said his car had been stolen before this.

He admitted driving dangerously and wasting police time at Peterhead Sheriff Court.

Masson, of Mormond Avenue, Fraserburgh, was a total of £805 and banned from the road for 12 months.

He must also sit an extended driving test to regain his licence.

Man who grew cannabis avoids jail

A man caught with almost £23,000 of cannabis who told police it was for “personal use” has avoided being sent to prison.

Bruce Harvey’s cannabis farm was discovered when officers raided his secluded Turriff home and seized an air rifle that did not have a certificate.

The 60-year-old admitted it was his cultivation, but claimed he was growing the class B drug for personal use and was “self-medicating”.

However, phone messages “consistent with concern in the supply of cannabis” were discovered and Harvey previously pled guilty at Aberdeen Sheriff Court over the matter.

He pled guilty to producing and being concerned in the supply of cannabis between September 24, 2018 and September 8, 2020, and to having an air rifle without a certificate.

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin ordered Harvey, of Turriff, to be supervised for two years and carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.

She also imposed a curfew for 10 months.

Man stabbed dad-of-one in the chest

A man has admitted stabbing a 40-year old dad in the chest over a £200 debt.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard how Billy McIntyre, then aged just 19, turned up at his victim’s home after midnight along with two other men to collect money and lunged at the man with a knife.

When the man and his cousin attempted the scare the group off, the father-of-one was left with a puncture wound in his chest that just missed his vital organs.

McIntyre, now 20, was described by his solicitor as a young man who “hasn’t had his moral compass fixed”.

The court heard that two men had turned up at the man’s home on Rosehill Court, Aberdeen on the evening of October 14 last year as he owed one of them £200.

Sheriff McLaughlin sentenced McIntyre, of Provost Rust Drive, Aberdeen, to 12-months detention.

Man in court over £128,000 drugs find at rail station

A man has appeared in court in connection with a £128,000 drug seizure at Stonehaven Railway Station.

Officers stopped and searched a man at the station on Monday.

They recovered £128,000 worth of heroin.

Appearing in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the matter was 32-year-old David Woods.

He is facing a charge of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

Woods, of Liverpool, made no plea during the hearing.

The case against him was committed for further examination and he was released on bail. No dates have been set for future appearances.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen, as well as the latest crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group HERE.