Tuesday courts round-up – Jagermeister made him do it

Good evening – here’s what you missed in court today.

Serial shoplifter back to old habits

A serial shoplifter caught in a “cycle of repeat offending” went on a alcohol and food-stealing spree around Peterhead just four days after his release from prison.

Kieran McLean had just been released after serving eight months in jail for stealing more than £370 of items from five supermarkets in his home town, but four days later he began helping himself from the shelves once again.

The 26-year-old appeared from custody at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted six counts of shoplifting from the town’s Aldi, Asda and Cooperative food stores over the past week.

Last Tuesday alone he made off with alcohol from the Aldi store in Kirk Street and the Asda in Longside Road, as well as meat from the Co-op on Kinmundy Road.

The following day he helped himself to more booze from Aldi again. And on Friday he was caught taking meat from Asda and alcohol from Aldi.

Former Big Issue seller turned stalker

A former Big Issue seller who frightened two sisters with unwanted approaches over an eight-month period has been convicted of stalking.

Robert Bloomfield, 61, has now been ordered by the court to stay away from the siblings, who were 18 and 12 at the time of the offences, and will be sentenced on October 5.

Inverness Sheriff Court was told that Bloomfield of Campbell Court in Fort William, had a previous conviction for stalking a woman several years ago after he admitted one charge of stalking and another of causing fear and alarm yesterday.

Fiscal depute Martina Eastwood told Sheriff Margaret Neilson that Bloomfield first met the older girl on a bus in Fort William and engaged her in conversation, asking her several questions, including her name.

Ms Eastwood said the girl replied just to be polite.

Railway graffiti vandal

A vandal who spray-painted bizarre slogans all over Aberdeen Railway Station in broad daylight and in front of staff has been jailed for 50 days.

Sean Carbo scrawled “wap”, “acid” and “Pussy Riot” and “Jagermeister made me do it” in silver paint on the floor of the main concourse as well as a gate, a doorway, a bollard and a wall.

The 31-year-old then turned his attention to a British Transport Police vehicle in the car park, covering the windscreen in paint.

Rather than flee the scene, he then sat down in the station and was found by police officers with paint all over his hands.

Man snared for sick pics

A 55-year-old man committed “forensic suicide” when he sent sick messages and pictures to “girls” he thought were young teenagers, a court has heard.

Anthony Williams was actually communicating with a member of a paedophile hunter group and another adult woman – who soon turned over the evidence to the police.

Despite downloading and distributing videos of young children being sexually abused Williams escaped being sent to jail when he appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court today.

Williams, who previously lived in Kenneth Street, Inverness, but is understood to be now living in Drumnadrochit, also sent photographs of himself, gave his date of birth and sent a video of himself performing a sex act.

When his internet equipment was examined, the horrific videos were discovered.

His lawyer, solicitor advocate Shahid Latif said: “It was forensic suicide.”

