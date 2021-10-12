Tuesday courts round-up – cocaine-filled pants and the Buckfast bottler

Good evening – here are the stories that caught the attention of our reporters today.

Teen had cocaine in underpants

A teenager who walked in on a police raid at his home had hundreds of pounds of class A drugs stuffed down his underpants.

Wesley Taylor had 44 wraps of cocaine, valued at £640, hidden in his underwear when he was searched by police in Fraserburgh.

It was Taylor’s second run-in with the police, Peterhead Sheriff Court was told.

Fiscal depute Ruaridh McAllister said that in August 2020 the 19-year-old was searched by police in Peterhead.

High-speed driver jailed

A man has been jailed after he was caught speeding dangerously through Aberdeen while already banned from driving.

Simon Arthurs was chased by police on King Street after he was spotted weaving between vehicles and overtaking cars at high speed on August 5 this year.

Cops saw the 29-year-old attempt to overtake a car by dangerously veering into the oncoming lane before having to pull out of the manoeuvre.

He then drove over a roundabout and disappeared from police sight.

Buckfast bottler

A man who hit a partygoer on the head with a bottle of Buckfast has been jailed for a year.

Ryan Simpson, 24, was no longer welcome at a house party when he tried to return uninvited on February 10 this year.

But when another guest remonstrated with him, he grabbed a bottle of Buckfast and hit the man on the head with it.

Appearing from custody via video link, Simpson pled guilty to a single charge of assault to injury at Inverness Sheriff Court today.

Renee MacRae murder trial delay

The trial date for a man accused of murdering Inverness mum Renee MacRae and her son Andrew in 1976 has been delayed once again.

A hearing was scheduled for the High Court in Inverness today when it was hoped it would be announced when and where 79-year-old William MacDowell, now of Penrith, would stand trial.

However it didn’t call as the hearing was “administratively discharged”, a High Court spokesman said.

It has now been fixed for the High Court in Livingston for November 23 before Lord Armstrong.

