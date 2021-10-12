Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
News / Local

Tuesday courts round-up – cocaine-filled pants and the Buckfast bottler

By The crime and courts team
12/10/2021, 5:30 pm Updated: 12/10/2021, 5:42 pm

Good evening – here are the stories that caught the attention of our reporters today.

Teen had cocaine in underpants

A teenager who walked in on a police raid at his home had hundreds of pounds of class A drugs stuffed down his underpants.

Wesley Taylor had 44 wraps of cocaine, valued at £640, hidden in his underwear when he was searched by police in Fraserburgh.

Wesley Taylor appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court.

It was Taylor’s second run-in with the police, Peterhead Sheriff Court was told.

Fiscal depute Ruaridh McAllister said that in August 2020 the 19-year-old was searched by police in Peterhead.

High-speed driver jailed

A man has been jailed after he was caught speeding dangerously through Aberdeen while already banned from driving.

Simon Arthurs was chased by police on King Street after he was spotted weaving between vehicles and overtaking cars at high speed on August 5 this year.

Cops saw the 29-year-old attempt to overtake a car by dangerously veering into the oncoming lane before having to pull out of the manoeuvre.

He then drove over a roundabout and disappeared from police sight.

Buckfast bottler

A man who hit a partygoer on the head with a bottle of Buckfast has been jailed for a year.

Ryan Simpson, 24, was no longer welcome at a house party when he tried to return uninvited on February 10 this year.

Ryan Simpson

But when another guest remonstrated with him, he grabbed a bottle of Buckfast and hit the man on the head with it.

Appearing from custody via video link, Simpson pled guilty to a single charge of assault to injury at Inverness Sheriff Court today.

Renee MacRae murder trial delay

The trial date for a man accused of murdering Inverness mum Renee MacRae and her son Andrew in 1976 has been delayed once again.

A hearing was scheduled for the High Court in Inverness today when it was hoped it would be announced when and where 79-year-old William MacDowell, now of Penrith, would stand trial.

Renee and Andrew MacRae disappeared in 1976.

However it didn’t call as the hearing was “administratively discharged”, a High Court spokesman said.

It has now been fixed for the High Court in Livingston for November 23 before Lord Armstrong.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen, as well as the latest crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group HERE.