Aberdeen store launches food bank appeal ahead of Christmas

An Aberdeen business has launched a food bank appeal to help those most vulnerable in the city.

Chris Cobb, who owns Cults Stores, donated £500 worth of stock to charity Somebody Cares to kickstart the initiative which will run from now up until Christmas.

The charity was established in 2002 and works to provide free food, furniture, clothing and other items to the poor, the vulnerable and the marginalised people in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

The organisation has seen an increase in demand for its services because a number of people were having to seek support for the first time over the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cults Stores owner Chris Cob said: “Keystore has a community fund so we applied for money from there and I also put in some of our own business money.

“At this time of year, I think everyone needs a helping hand, and even more so because of coronavirus.

“Somebody Cares is an Aberdeen-based charity and they help a wide range of people.”

“The reaction to the appeal has been really good so far, we put it on Facebook and more than 5,000 people have seen it.”

Donations can be dropped off at Cults Stores on Kirk Brae.

To find out more about Somebody Cares, go to www.facebook.com/SomebodyCaresScotland