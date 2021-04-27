Show Links
TSB to open pop-up banks across north and north-east following branch closures

By Jamie Hall
27/04/2021, 11:58 am Updated: 27/04/2021, 12:36 pm
TSB will open a number of pop-up banks after closing some of its branches.

Banking chain TSB is to open several pop-up banks across the north following a number of branch closures over the last year.

TSB announced in 2020 it would be closing a number of its branches, including on Great Western Road in Aberdeen, Huntly, Nairn and Wick.

A total of 17 banks are to be closed across the north-east and the Highlands over the course of this year.

