TSB to open pop-up banks across north and north-east following branch closures

Banking chain TSB is to open several pop-up banks across the north following a number of branch closures over the last year.
TSB announced in 2020 it would be closing a number of its branches, including on Great Western Road in Aberdeen, Huntly, Nairn and Wick.
A total of 17 banks are to be closed across the north-east and the Highlands over the course of this year.
