An Aberdeen community has lost its second bank in eight months after the TSB shut its doors for the final time today.

The lender is axing its Dyce branch, on Victoria Street, today as part of a raft of closures, which they say is due to more customers banking online.

It announced last year that 14 branches across the north-east, including six in Aberdeen, would shut. In total, 73 of its 135 Scottish branches are to shut.

It is a second blow for the community, who lost the Clydesdale in September.

Denis Will, chairman of Dyce and Stoneywood Community Council, said older customers will miss it the most.

He said: “Like a lot of banks the one in Dyce is well-used and I’m surprised by this closure.

“There’s lots of elderly people in Dyce who are very glad of the TSB. That was the bank for this area, they were brought up with the TSB. It’s sad that this one’s going and so soon after the Clydesdale Bank closed just a few months ago.

“That’s another empty shell left on the street and it leaves us with just one bank – the Bank of Scotland in Victoria Street.”

Jane Fletcher, a support worker at Victoria Street’s learning disabilities support charity, Archway, which is situated on the same street as the TSB, said she too was “sad” to hear of the closure.

“It’s sad because that’s the second bank closing what with the Clydesdale Bank also shutting down,” she said.

TSB says it decision to follow suit was not “taken lightly”.

Counting the cost of Covid and dozens of branch closures, it has reported annual losses of £204.6 million.

It issued a statement which said: “The decision to close the Dyce branch was not taken lightly – but the way people are banking with us has changed dramatically with a big shift towards digital services.

“We have partnered with the Post Office, which offers customers access to cash and everyday banking services and the nearest Post Office branch is 0.1 miles away, on Victoria Street.”

The National Federation of SubPostmasters (NFSP) says it is continuing to serve customers as “banks continue to desert the high street in order to cut costs and increase their profits.”