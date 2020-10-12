TSB confirm plans for special advisor to help north-east residents set to lose their local branch

Politicians have urged TSB to ensure their customers have face-to-face access to staff – warning they should not move from “bricks to clicks” entirely.

Last month it was confirmed more than a dozen north-east branches would be closed by the end of next year – leaving some customers facing a 60-mile round trip.

Across Scotland, 73 branches will close, with the loss of around 300 jobs.

Now the bank has announced they will have access to a special advisor, with 50 to be introduced to several rural communities, including Aboyne, Alford and Huntly.

Discussions on an advisor for Banchory are still ongoing.

According to the bank, a “significant change in customer behaviour” was behind the decision to shut the six branches in Aberdeen and seven in Aberdeenshire.

In a meeting with Scottish Conservative MP Andrew Bowie and MSP Alexander Burnett, TSB area director Stuart Grey confirmed a special advisor would be employed by the bank to help customers in Aboyne, Alford and Huntly.

In the meeting, the politicians raised concerns over the lack of face-to-face services, as well as the distance some customers would have to travel to get to their nearest branch.

The pair called on residents in affected communities to contact them and give their views on where the special advisors should be based.

Mr Burnett said: “I understand banks are quieter but that isn’t a valid excuse to completely abandon customers and leave them without a face-to-face service.

“During the meeting, I made it clear that the bank can’t move from bricks to clicks entirely.

“They have told us these special advisors would be based in an office or community building so I would urge people to get in touch with the bank or myself or Andrew on their views on where they would like to see them located.

“I will continue to hold TSB to account so areas like Aberdeenshire West aren’t short-changed.

“Clarification is also still required for Banchory and I have asked them to contact me as soon as possible regarding this.”

Mr Bowie added: “It’s completely unacceptable for anyone to be left in the dark with their banking, especially groups such as the elderly who maybe don’t use online services.

“Putting someone physically in each town will help alleviate these concerns but it’s imperative that offices in accessible locations are found for them.

“I will also be ensuring that if these plans are adopted, there is no gap between a branch closing and a special advisor being deployed for that area.

“The views of customers must be at the forefront of any change and concerns must be alleviated before any proposals are introduced.”