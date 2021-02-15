Trust vows to push on with transformation after Aberdeen’s Wallace Tower vandalised

A group hoping to transform a derelict Aberdeen monument into a new community facility have said they will not stop after it was targeted by vandals.

Wallace Tower, which was moved to Tillydrone Road from the city centre more than half a century ago, was covered in red spray paint on Thursday.

Tillydrone Community Development Trust recently revived plans to turn it into a community hub, complete with a cafe and office space.

The group ceased operations in 2016 but has been restarted with the Wallace Tower project their main focus.

© Supplied by Erskine Logan

The incident has not been reported to police.

Chairman Colin McFadyen said the vandalism at the site only makes them more determined to see its complete transformation through.

He said: “If anything it strengthens our resolve to get it back into use.

“Spray paint shouldn’t stop any of our attempts to develop but we need to make sure we have the building protected.

“There’s no CCTV in the area so there is not a lot the police can do about it.

“The building has been derelict for 10 years or so and it is not surprising it is a target for vandals.

“Vandalism is not particularly helpful if we are trying to bring this development forward.”

Tillydrone councillor Ross Grant, a former chairman of the trust, said: “It is such a disappointment that someone has chosen to deface the building when there are free and permitted painting spaces close by.

“The graffiti will be removed and it will not dampen the determination of the Community Trust which is making progress to bring the Tower back to life.”

© SYSTEM

As part of the plans Wallace Tower – also called Benholm’s Lodge by some – will feature a cafe open to visitors to Seaton Park, while office space will be rented out to small businesses and startups.

Another phase of the project, which in its entirety will be called Benholm’s Gateway, is also in the works and includes a sensory garden at the tower – giving people of all abilities the chance to enjoy the facilities.

The trust is also running a public engagement campaign as part of the plans, and will launch a new website.