Trust rolls out £50,000 boost to give Aberdeen skatepark ‘much-needed makeover’

An Aberdeen community skatepark has received a £50,000 funding boost.

Torry Skatepark at St Fittick’s Park has received the cash after a successful application to the SUEZ Communities Trust, which supports community and environmental improvement projects.

The money will be used to repave the space to make it safe and fit for purpose for cyclists and skateboarders.

Aberdeen City Council’s communities, housing and infrastructure convener Councillor Yvonne Allan said: “I am delighted to hear the Torry skatepark will receive its much-needed makeover.

“Aberdeen City Council is committed to working with residents of any age and empowering them to make suggestions and changes that will improve the areas that they live in.

“This was an idea that originally came from a local lad and it is fantastic that the work will now be able to go ahead.”

The idea was initially raised through the local authority’s Participatory Budget, narrowly missing out on funding.

However, council officers worked with the community and Transition Extreme resulting in the successful application.

Marianne Ivin, of SUEZ Communities Trust, said: “The skatepark is clearly a great asset to St Fittick’s Park and it is nice to see local residents coming together with the council to bring about improvements.

“We are delighted to be able to help revamp the skatepark and hope it will now last for a number of years.”