Trust applies for council funding to carry out conservation study in north-east

A nature organisation has applied to Aberdeenshire Council for funding to support a conservation study.

The Game and Wildlife Conservation Trust has applied for £2,000 for the study, which would focus on curlews.

The trust would capture, tag and monitor two of the birds at its demonstration farm near Logie Coldstone.

A report to the committee reads: “The curlew is threatened in Scotland and is now the highest conservation priority after declining by 61% in 25 years. The project is to undertake a study of the curlew by tagging two birds at the Game and Wildlife Conservation Trust demonstration farm near Logie Coldstone.

“The project will see the capture, tagging, release and monitoring of the birds via electronic means and then a data study will be written up after one year of observation.

“This project provides an opportunity to study this species and learn of the problems it faces and to develop solutions.”

It added: “The community will benefit as the Game and Wildlife Conservation Trust organises farm tours and open days for the public to see the numerous species that exist at the demonstration farm.

“The trust works with many local and national groups and organisations as well as with community groups.”

The application will be held by the Marr Area Committee next week.