Trump’s son jets in to north-east for golf holiday

One of US President Donald Trump’s sons has jetted into the north-east as part of a golfing holiday.

Eric Trump arrived at Aberdeen International Airport shortly after 7am yesterday with a group of friends.

The 35-year-old, who is executive vice-president of development and acquisitions at the Trump Organisation, and the travelling party played a round at the links course at Menie Estate.

They are due to play at two other courses owned by the family, Turnberry and Doonbeg, as part of their tour.

Sarah Malone, Trump International’s executive president, said: “We are delighted to welcome Eric Trump and a large group of members from Trump Charlotte for a day of golf and Scottish hospitality before heading to Trump Turnberry and Trump Doonbeg, as part of the Ultimate Links Tour.”