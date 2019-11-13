Trump Organisation to pay Scottish Government £225,000 in legal bills

The Trump Organisation will pay the Scottish Government more than £200,000 to cover legal costs for challenging the development of a wind farm in court.

The business is being forced to fork out around £225,000 after losing its fight against the European Offshore Wind Deployment Centre (EOWDC) being built off the coast of Aberdeen.

Business founder Donald Trump had complained that large turbines in the sea would ruin the coastal views at his links course at Balmedie.

The money will cover the Scottish Government’s legal bills accrued when the case went to court.

The decision follows years of disagreements between the firm and Holyrood.

Mr Trump attempted to overturn planning permission for the project but his bids were repeatedly dismissed by the courts over the course of a campaign lasting more than three years.

The case was eventually thrown out in 2015.

Mr Trump pressed his case before a Holyrood committee, prior to entering the race to become US president, and became embroiled in a dispute with former First Minister Alex Salmond.

Earlier this year, the Court of Session in Edinburgh decided the Trump Organisation should pay the Scottish Government’s legal bills in the wake of its defeat.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “We can confirm that settlement has now been reached – and this has removed the need for the expenses to be determined by the auditor of the Court of Session.

“Expenses amounting to £225,000 will now be paid to Scottish ministers by the petitioners.”

Since he became president, Mr Trump’s company has been managed by his sons Eric and Donald Jr.

The EOWDC is made up of 11 turbines.

Menie Estate, on which the links course sits, is set for a £150 million expansion in the coming years.

The Trump Organisation and Trump International Scotland were contacted for comment.