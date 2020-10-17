Trump International to build another golf course in north-east after permission is granted

Another Donald Trump golf course will be built in Aberdeenshire, after permission was granted by the local authority.

Aberdeenshire Council gave full planning permission to Trump International for a second golf course which will be built next to the original one on the Menie Estate.

The local authority published documents yesterday approving the plans, subject to some conditions such as minimising the flooding risk at the site.

This was despite campaigning from environmental activists.

The 18-hole golf course will be named MacLeod after Trump’s mother Mary Anne MacLeod.

His first course was opened in 2012 and was very controversial.

Environmentalists criticised it for partially destroying the coastal sand dunes in the area.

The plans for this one had already been approved by the council’s Formartine Area Committee.

“The council sided with Trump International,” said Bob Ward with the London School of Economics´ Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment. “They accepted the economic case over the environmental case.”

The existing golf course and luxury hotel at the estate have not been profitable since they opened.

Trump also owns another luxury golf resort, Turnberry, on the other side of Scotland.