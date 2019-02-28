Trump course ordered to pay Scottish Government legal bills after Aberdeen wind farm battle

A firm formerly headed by US president Donald Trump has been ordered to pay Holyrood’s legal bills over Aberdeen Bay wind farm battle.

Judges at the Court of Session ruled Trump International Golf Club Scotland Ltd should pay legal bills incurred by the Scottish Ministers.

The decision stems from a case at the UK Supreme Court in December 2015.

Mr Trump had instructed lawyers to fight plans to build an offshore wind farm near his Menie golf resort.

His legal team lost and it went to he Supreme Court in London. Justices there also ruled against him.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter