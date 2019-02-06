Trump bosses blast north-east council after homes decision delayed

Bosses at Donald Trump’s north-east golf course have hit back at a north-east council after a decision on plans to build homes at the site was delayed.

Trump International Golf Links Ltd wants to build 550 homes alongside community facilities, shops, offices and food and drink facilities near the golf course at Menie near Balmedie.

A public hearing was held in December and all points raised were to be discussed at the Formartine area committee meeting on Tuesday, before a decision in March.

However, Aberdeenshire Council today confirmed the application would not be decided until later in the year.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said: “The Menie application will not be discussed at the forthcoming Formartine Area Committee on February 12.

“This is due to the applicant submitting further, late, information which the service wishes to fully assess and to ensure that all members considering the proposal have the same level of information.

“It was intended that full council would determine this application at its meeting in March, taking the views of local councillors into account, but following discussion with the applicant a decision on the application is not now likely until later in the year.”

Following the news, bosses at the course hit back at the council saying their statement was a “gross misrepresentation of the facts and handling” of the application.

They also criticised the council’s “inability to convene a Design Review Panel” in time for the meeting – ultimately leading to the decision to be delayed.

Executive Vice President of Trump International Sarah Malone said: “The Council’s statement is a gross misrepresentation of the facts and handling of our application.

“The reason the Formartine Area Committee hearing has been deferred until its next scheduled meeting is due to the Council’s inability to convene a Design Review Panel meeting until the 22nd of January, more than four months after the validation of our application.

“In addition the roads and transport department have only just requested new surveys and analysis which could and would have been provided months ago.

“Our understanding is that the application will still go to Area and Full Committee in March with all conceivable information in the hands of the Council.”