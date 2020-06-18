True scale of north-east coronavirus deaths revealed

New figures have revealed the city’s most deprived area is among the top 20 in Scotland for highest Covid-19 death rates.

The National Records of Scotland (NRS) has for the first time provided a more detailed geographical breakdown, which reveals that Woodside has seen the highest number of coronavirus fatalities per head of population in the area, followed by the Peterhead Harbour area in Aberdeenshire.

According to the report by NRS, people in the most deprived areas were 2.1 times more likely to die with Covid-19.

Parts of Woodside were identified as the most deprived area in Aberdeen, according to figures released by the Scottish Index of Multiple Deprivation (SIMD) in January and ranked 313th most deprived area in Scotland.

And the new figures also show the extent the virus has had on communities in the north-east, and show that 239 people in the area have lost their lives to Covid-19.

It comes as new figures reveal that, as of June 14, a total of 4,070 coronavirus deaths were recorded across Scotland, with 70 recorded since June 7, the seventh weekly drop in a row and lowest weekly total since late March.

The breakdown reveals that 17 people have lost their lives to the virus in Woodside, in a population of 3,989 people – the 17th highest death rate in the country.

The NRS figures show that in the Torry West area 14 out of a population of 5,339 have died from the virus. In Westhill North and South the figure was 11 out of 5,082.

Danstone and Kingswells had seven deaths out of populations of 4,011 and 5,730 respectively.

A total of 22 people have died as a result of Covid-19 in the Peterhead Harbour region, from a population of 6,432.

Woodside councillor Lesley Dunbar the death rates for area is a “tragedy” and that it shows poverty is a factor when it comes to the pandemic.

She said: “These figures show we might all be weathering the same storm of Covid-19 but we’re not all in the same boat.

“Woodside with low income and poverty and the poorest health in the city has suffered most severely. It is a tragedy.

“The impact of poverty on health resulting in Covid-19 deaths can be seen starkly across Scotland and indeed the world.

“I’d like to offer my condolences to families who have lost a member to Covid-19. I’d like express my gratitude to those staff in the health and care services locally and the wider public services who are giving their very best.”

Chairwoman of Woodside Community Council Charlene Kilpatrick said: “I know that the community projects are doing their best to try and halt the death rate in the community, whether it is the result of coronavirus or the normal poverty rate in Woodside.

“Fersands have got virtual youth groups going and Printfield have been handing out food parcels.

“But unfortunately a lot of the stuff we were planning to do to improve the area has been postponed due to Covid-19, which is obviously worrying.

“The sooner the community projects can get back up and running, it will benefit the people in the area.

“This pandemic will take a bigger toll on Woodside than the rest of the city, so it is important that those groups have the support to start up again.”

Meanwhile, Mark Lovie, co-ordinator of Fersands Fountain Community Project, said: “The statistics are very sad news but indicate that Woodside still has pockets of real poverty with poor health and lack of opportunity which makes people less resilient.

“There is a risk that the results of lockdown increase unemployment, loss of income and stress which in turn increases health problems and reduces resilience.

“It’s important at these difficult times to support the most vulnerable and offer community services which can make contact with the hardest to reach.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Scottish Conservative north-east MSP Tom Mason said it was “frightening” to see Woodside among the places which have had the most deaths from Covid-19.

He added: “My sympathies go to everyone in these areas who has been affected by these tragic events.

“Serious attention must be given by the Scottish Government to places such as Woodside to ensure residents have access to protection and feel they have the adequate level of care available – it’s vital this is done.”

Peterhead South and Cruden councillor Stephen Calder said it was “heart breaking” that so many people in the town had been lost to coronavirus.

He said it shows that some of the region’s poorest areas are being hit the hardest during the pandemic.

Mr Calder said: “It has been heart breaking to see the casualties of the Covid-19 virus in our community here in Peterhead town centre – an area of ‘multiple deprivation’ which has been severely affected by the past decade of growing poverty, inequality and public service cuts, caused by central government austerity measures.

“It is the most disadvantaged sections of our community which have been worst hit by this pandemic, which clearly doesn’t affect all parts of the population equally.

“I just hope and pray that, with the inevitable economic downturn which will follow, the burden will not continue to fall on the shoulders of the least privileged and least able to pay the price.”

North-east Labour MSP Lewis Macdonald said the Covid-19 crisis has highlighted inequality in health and how some communities are “more vulnerable than another”.

He added: “What I hope the outcome of that will be is government and all parties work with renewed effort to address health inequality and to bring health care into these communities who need it most and where the vulnerability of these communities is being shown up so starkly.”

Figures were also released for the first time on Covid-19 deaths by occupation, which showed that the highest number of deaths occurred among “process, plant and machine operatives”.

A total of 43 deaths were recorded among this occupation, while health care workers had a lower death rate (5.9 per 100,000 population) compared to the average death rate for all occupations.

Data released on NHS Scotland’s new Test and Protect system showed 992 cases were reported where an individual tested positive for Covid-19 between the day the system launched on May 28 and June 14.

Contract tracing has been completed for 891 cases and will be “ongoing” in others”, the First Minister confirmed, with 1,239 contacts traced so far – at a rate of 1.4 people contact traced per person on average.

The deaths of 251 people in the NHS Grampian area have been linked to coronavirus, with 46% those occurring in care homes.

The NRS figures show 118 people have died in care homes in the region, 107 deaths were recorded in hospitals, while 26 were recorded at home or non-institutions.

Data by local authority reveals there were 120 deaths in Aberdeen, 111 in Aberdeenshire and 209 in Moray.

Aberdeen’s death toll increased by five, Moray’s increased by one and there were no further deaths in Aberdeenshire.

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: