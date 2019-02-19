Trucking firms praise Aberdeen bypass

North-east trucking firms have praised the bypass and hope the whole road will be good for business.

The long-awaited AWPR opened today, with issues at the Don River Crossing finally being resolved.

Transport Secretary Michael Matheson had previously confirmed the final section of the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (AWPR) between Craibstone and Parkhill will take its first traffic today.

North-east trucking companies have praised the section of the bypass already open and expressed hopes it will continue to be beneficial now it is open in full.

Donald Patterson, the owner of Patterson’s Light Haulage, said: “I think it’s been great.

“It’s definitely been a good thing for us so I hope the new part is as well.

“It’s long overdue; it would have been better to have 20 years ago.”

He said the feeling was generally positive about the new route among his 32 drivers.

He added: “It means they can get to their destination quicker. It’s eased congestion; in fact there’s not really any congestion apart from maybe a little bit in Dyce, which is par for the course because of the airport.”

Eddie Anderson, the CEO of Dyce-based ARR Craib, also praised the project.

He said: “It’s much better for our drivers because it has eased congestion across the north-east, although some of our routes are through the city so it won’t have too much of an effect on us for those routes.

“However, it’s great for going south currently, and I expect it will be great when you’re heading north.

“There’s no doubt that it’s had an effect on congestion, especially around Dyce. Even just getting out of Dyce now is a lot easier than it was.”

ARR Craib drivers are also happy with the reduced journey times of the route, according to Mr Anderson.