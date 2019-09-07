Troubled north-east firm bought out with 88 jobs saved

A councillor has welcomed a deal to save 88 jobs at a troubled north-east firm.

Environmental waste management specialist MSIS, which is based on the Kirkwood Commercial Park at Thainstone, entered administration after encountering financial problems.

However the firm and its assets have been acquired by Denholm MacNamee, which is based on the Inverurie Business Park at Souterford Avenue.

Denholm MacNamee has been associated with specialist cleaning and water-jetting services since the 1970s. It is a subsidiary of Denholm Oilfield Services.

The deal was achieved by Aberdeen-based accountancy firm Johnston Carmichael (JC).

JC said the agreement has saved all 88 jobs – based in Inverurie and Invergordon – including that of chief executive Chris Lloyd.

Richard Bathgate, joint administrator, said: “We are very pleased to have concluded the sale of the business and assets to Denholm MacNamee, as this will provide the best outcome for the company’s creditors, customers and skilled workforce.

“We thank MSIS’ directors and staff for their assistance during a challenging period and wish Denholm MacNamee every success in driving the future growth of the business.”

The move was backed by East Garioch councillor Martin Ford, pictured, who said he is relieved that a deal could be done.

He added: “I am pleased to hear that future employment has been safeguarded.”

JC’s head of corporate finance Graham Alexander said: “In an extremely tight timeframe, the depth of experience and resource in the corporate finance team, as well as our knowledge of the oilfield services industry, allowed us to quickly identify potential acquirers.

“From our network there was extensive interest in the business and we managed the process to narrow the field before selecting a shortlist of bidders and ultimately Denholm MacNamee to acquire MSIS – a well-known brand in its chosen markets.”

Denholm Oilfield Services chief executive Michael Beveridge said: “We are delighted to have acquired the business and assets of MSIS, which brings complementary skills and geographies to our existing industrial cleaning business.

“We look forward to working with the MSIS team as we welcome them into the Denholm MacNamee group.”