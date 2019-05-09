Trouble-hit Aberdeen care home to shut down in weeks

A troubled Aberdeen care home is set to shut down in weeks, it can be revealed today.

Inspectors found a catalogue of failures at Banks O’ Dee Care Home on Abbotswell Road, Tullos, in January and owners Four Seasons Health Care announced in March it would close.

There were 60 residents and Aberdeen City Health and Social Care Partnership has moved out all but 11. Seven more will move out soon.

The remaining four will be rehomed by June 21 and the home will close, it is understood.

In a new report, the Care Inspectorate said it revisited on March 10 and observed staff did not give residents glasses and hearing aids and allowed them to sleep for 15 hours a day.

Residents were served lunch an hour after breakfast, leaving their loved ones “distressed”.

Staff had met just one of 11 requirements made at the previous inspection.

The report said Four Seasons deployed significant resources to improve things but positive changes were inconsistent.

It added: “Some days, residents were not given their glasses or hearing aids. A number of residents spent a significant period of time in bed, occasionally over 15 hours.

“Poor planning resulted in them having breakfast followed by lunch within an hour. Families were distressed their relative’s routines were not being maintained.

“Staff seemed dismissive at times of the impact this had.”

Integration Joint Board chair Councillor Sarah Duncan said: “A great deal has changed since that time.

“The partnership has risen expertly and sensitively to the challenge the closure of the home presented and we are confident everyone will be found an alternative placement before the end of the notice period (on June 20).”

A Four Seasons spokesman said: “We are working with the partnership to support residents and their families to make alternative care arrangements and have brought in additional senior clinical support to ensure the wellbeing of residents during this process.”