Troll who abused Ross Thomson online ordered by court to behave

A man who sent abusive Facebook messages to a former north-east Tory politician has been ordered to behave himself while reports are prepared.

Reece Cuthbert, of Haddington Avenue, Dundee, targeted Ross Thomson on July 13 2019.

Mr Thomson was the Conservative MP for Aberdeen South between June 2017 and November 2019.

He did not seek re-election following sexual misconduct allegations but was cleared by the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards last October.

Cuthbert previously pled guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court to sending messages that were “grossly offensive” and of “indecent, obscene or menacing character”.

He previously failed to appear for sentencing after claiming he had to isolate due to Covid concerns.

Former Ninewells Hospital worker Cuthbert was jailed in January after he attacked two police officers with their own pepper spray in Dundee.

The 26-year-old, now at liberty, appeared in the dock on Friday, where he was placed on a structured deferred sentence.

Sheriff Gregor Murray said: “You are not out of the woods yet by any manner of means.”

Cuthbert previously pled guilty to repeatedly posting abusive and threatening comments on Facebook that were directed at Mr Thomson.

He is due to return to court in August after being ordered to be of good behaviour and to comply with a further social work report as part of the structured deferred sentence.