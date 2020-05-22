Trips to photograph Aberdeen’s dolphins provide perfect respite for mum and son

Mum and son duo Sarah Harwood and Ryan have been capturing these beautiful images of Aberdeen’s resident dolphins during lockdown.

Making the most of recent good weather the pair have headed to Torry Battery to watch the dolphins and ships arriving, which has had the added bonus of providing hours of entertainment for seven-year-old Ryan over the past few weeks.

The bonus for Sarah has been the opportunity to snap some fantastic images of the city’s pod of dolphins.

Her photographs, which have been shared across social media, have reached tens of thousands of people over the past few days.

She said: “I’m usually up Torry every other day since my son loves the harbour and the ships.

“There can be a lot of waiting for the dolphins I’ve seen myself waiting over an hour before any showing of them but we’ve also got lucky and they were already out.”

Sarah added: “Ryan feels more relaxed down there. I’ve been teaching my son photography as well so it’s definitely something that we both share and love together.”

Speaking of the support she’s received since she started posting, the 29-year-old said: “I love and appreciate everyone for the support and also enjoy reading their feedback.”

You can see more of Sarah’s images over on her Facebook page, Sarah Haywood Photography.

