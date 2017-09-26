Trio of Highland dancers stepping in right direction as they rack up 289 medals

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

Three Highland dancers are taking competition success in their stride.

The youngsters from Brechin and Fettercairn, taught by Sara Beattie at The Beattie School of Dance, won almost 300 medals over the course of just six months.

In the novice section, Ellie Dalgetty, 10, Kenadie Sivewright, 9, and Emily Scott, 11, between them won a total haul of 22 overall trophies and 289 medals, 126 of which were gold, 105 silver and 58 bronze.

Sara said: “It’s an amazing achievement in such a short period of time. I am beyond proud of them all and extremely excited for their dancing future.

“They work relentlessly in and out of class and deserve all the rewards and recognition they get.”

In the novice section the girls danced the Highland Fling, Sword Dance, Sheann Truibhas, Hullachan, Flora MacDonald and Scottish Lilt.

The girls will now be moving up to the intermediate section where they will have to perform the six previous dances along with the Barracks Johnnie, Highland Laddie, Irish Jig and Sailors hornpipe.

Sara said: “Performing a total of 10 dances requires extra stamina, and brings extra pressure and sheer determination.

“I am confident they will take it in their stride on competition day.”