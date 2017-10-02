Trio of eating out spots in city in running for top Scottish Italian food gongs

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

Three eaterys in the Granite City have reached the final stage of awards celebrating Scottish Italian food.

The Scottish Italian Awards were created to recognise the significant contribution of Italian restaurants to the country’s hospitality industry.

More than 1,500 restaurants engaged with the 2017 competition but the votes whittled it down to just 93 finalists, and three businesses in Aberdeen have made the cut.

Mamma Pizza has been nominated for Best Pizzeria and Best Pizza, Crolla’s Gelateria, is in the Best Deli/Cafe category and Best Newcomer, and Pasta Plus is a finalist in the Best Pasta category.

The Italian Awards judges have a difficult task ahead of them.

Venues will be visited, menus scrutinised and offerings taste tested in the search for the Best in Scotland across categories spanning the industry.

Aldo Zilli, celebrity chef and Italian Awards ambassador, will once again lead the judging of the live cook-offs.

All finalists are invited to the annual gala final on November 12 at the Glasgow Hilton, which also marks The Scottish Italian Awards’ fifth birthday.

Warren Paul, CEO of The Italian Awards said: “I eagerly look forward to celebrating alongside the best of the best.”