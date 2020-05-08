Tributes to respected north-east journalist Bob Gibb

Tributes have been paid to a respected north-east journalist after he passed away.

Bob Gibb, 86, died on Wednesday after a short battle with Pneumonia.

The Torry resident was well-known and loved in his community and further afield, for the work that he produced during his lifetime, and the impact that he had on countless of people.

In his childhood, Bob studied at Causewayend Primary where he thrived academically. He was offered a place at Grammar School, but when his family couldn’t afford to send him, he set out to become a journalist at the age of 15.

His second wife Gay, 79, who originally hails from New Zealand, said: “When he first left school he was determined to become a reporter.

“That’s what he wanted to do more than anything in the world and he taught himself to do shorthand in his own time.”

With a passion for sports, he attended football and rugby matches, reporting on the games in his free time, and sending the stories back to the papers.

She said: “He was so persistent and so determined to do it that eventually he got a job.”

Bob worked as a sub-editor with the Press and Journal, and from his first marriage he had two children – Kerrie, who now lives in Argentina, and Rob who stays in Aberdeen. He had 9 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

After the end of his first marriage, Bob headed out to New Zealand, where he landed a job at the Auckland Star Newspaper.

As head of illustrations for the afternoon paper, it wasn’t long before he met Gay, who was a photographer for the food section of the newspaper.

Gay said: “He was quite a character. He had wonderful stories to tell and he was great company.

“He was my second boss and it was through meeting him in his office that he invited me out.

“I turned him down a couple of times before I said yes. It’s quite funny looking back”, she laughed.

Gay said Bill was renowned for a strong work ethic, and said he always took pride in his work.

She said: “If he was in the pub and a story broke he didn’t finish his drink.

“He just got out and walked straight back to work. He used to get quite upset with some of the New Zealanders because they wanted to finish their drinks first”, she laughed.

The couple spent another three years together in New Zealand, before Bob announced he was packing his bags for Sydney.

She said: “He came home one Friday and said I’m going to Sydney on Monday and my eyes popped out.

“In the end I asked if I could come too. So I followed him.”

The pair made the move in 1979. Upon arriving in a new country, it was typical for journalists to offer a days work at various newspapers, to make connections and earn a job.

During his very first day in Australia, he worked separately for three media companies, and was offered a job with all of them. However, having dreamed of working at an agency, he chose the Australian Associated Press (AAP).

He was given the responsibility of working on the overseas news desk, which was a much coveted position. Meanwhile, Gaye worked in the organisations dark room, on wire photos from Britain.

Eventually, the couple moved to Aberdeen so Bob could be with his parents.

The couple arrived on September 23, 1982, and were wed in the following June at St Machar Cathedral.

She said: “It was June 6, D day as Bob used to say – which I think amused him a lot”, she laughed.

Bob returned to the P&J as a sub-editor- a paper he worked for many times throughout his career.

However, after some time he gave up his staff job to pursue freelance work, and wrote for news wires and publications such as AP, The Financial Times and The Scotsman, where he covered energy.

She said: “He wanted people to have a better life.

“He hated people being disadvantaged and he just wanted people to be happy.”

In his later years, Bob acted as a journalism lecturer at the former Aberdeen College and was involved in the Torry Community Council, where he had the role of secretary and then Chairman before leaving the position.

Bob’s health had deteriorated over the years after an accident at work.

Gay said: “He had arthritis for years.

“When he was about 32 he was delivering Christmas packages to pensioners through the P&J and it was icy one day and he fell over and broke his hip.”

In his later years he was moved to Torry Care Home, where he spent the last two and a half years of his life, to receive the assistance that he needed.

She said: “I could go and see him anytime I wanted to and I would take newspapers to him.

“He fell in love with the ipaper, but he got The Press and Journal and Evening Express delivered to the home, so he always had his newspapers.”

On Tuesday there will be a crematorium service for a small number of Bob’s close family and friends, but Gay hopes to host something bigger once things have returned to normal.

She said: “He loved people and one of the things he wanted was a huge party and to put some money behind the bar.

“I’m quite determined to have a party for him when everything has settled down, just to honour him and have a memorial of his life.

“Because he was a fascinating person and did a tremendous amount in his life.”

David Fryer, of the Old Torry Community Centre Association, said: “We are all very saddened to hear of the passing of our good friend Bob Gibb.

“We all have fond memories of Bob over many decades and there will come a time again when folk can be together to remember him at a special occasion when we will do just that!

“I last spoke with him a few weeks ago and he was in good form.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Gay and the family at this sad time.

“Rest well Bob.”