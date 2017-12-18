Headteacher leads tributes to popular school bus driver Ian after horror crash

The headteacher of a North-east school has paid tribute to a “larger than life” bus driver who died in a crash just outside Aberdeen.

Ian Fordyce, 68, was driving children to school on South Deeside Road near Maryculter Bridge at 7.45am on Friday when the bus was involved in a crash with a red Audi A5 car and a white DAF lorry.

The bus had been travelling to Lathallan School in Johnshaven. None of the 13 children on board suffered serious injury.

Headteacher of the school Richard Toley was among those who paid tribute to Mr Fordyce, of Dundee.

He said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.

“He was a larger than life character who was extremely popular with our pupils. He will be missed by us all.”

Mr Fordyce’s family paid tribute to him in a statement, saying: “Ian, affectionately known as ‘Fingers’ to most of his friends, was very well known and popular with everyone he met.

“He drove coaches for 40 years and loved every minute of it.

“He will be a sorely missed brother, father, grandfather and friend.”

And ice hockey club Dundee Comets were also among those paying tribute to Mr Fordyce, who had driven the team to away games over the years.

In a statement, a club spokesman said: “It is with great sadness that Dundee Comets share the news of the passing of Ian Fordyce (Fingers) who was tragically killed while driving a bus in Aberdeenshire this week. Fingers drove the Comets to many of their away fixtures over the years and held a special place in our hearts.

“RIP Fingers. Gone but not forgotten.”

Police are still trying to establish what led to the crash, which caused a section of the road to be closed for more than 12 hours on Friday.

The drivers of the car and lorry involved were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with non-life-threatening injuries.

Sergeant Rob Warnock, of the road policing unit, said: “This was a tragic incident which has resulted in a 68-year-old man losing his life. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.”

He added: “I would appeal to anyone who may have seen the crash or who may have seen any of the vehicles shortly beforehand to contact Police Scotland on 101.”