Tributes to popular north-east drama teacher

The family of a former north-east teacher today paid tribute to a “devoted” husband and loving father.

Brian Torrance passed away after battling prostate cancer which had spread to his bones.

The 66-year-old, who lived in St Combs, was well-known around Fraserburgh, having taught drama at the academy for nearly two decades.

His children, Ruth, 38, and Gareth, 34, said their dad had a passion for learning and wanted to see pupils succeed.

Brian, who was born in Maryhill, Glasgow, and was one of 10 children, started his teaching career in the Central Belt before moving to the north-east in the early 90s.

Ruth said Brian was “hopelessly devoted” to wife of 42 years, Mary, 66. Ruth said: “Every day they would make each other laugh and smile.

“He always said to me it doesn’t matter how he would wind my mum up, they would be able to look at each other and make a silly face and everything would be okay again.”

The family received the news he was battling cancer in November before finding out it was terminal in April.

Ruth added Brian was a great family man to them and granddaughter Morag, 17, and was always available if they needed help. She said: “Family was everything to our dad.

“He always wanted to know that people were okay and was always looking out for us.”

Brian was involved with various theatre groups throughout his life. He took early retirement in 2010 from his post as principal teacher of drama, and was able to devote the time to his various passions including woodwork and walking.

Gareth said: “He was involved with the Buchan Hillwalking Group and helped the network of hillwalking groups across Scotland.

“He started off doing the walking but, as usual, as soon as something needed done he would do it and ended up involved with the committee.”

The family thanked Brian’s former pupils for sharing their stories of their time with him.

Ruth said “I feel privileged to have had him as my daddy. He taught me so much.

“He always taught us to be brave and to try different things. He told us not to take life too seriously.

“Dad said everything we did made him proud.”

A spokeswoman for Fraserburgh Academy said: “Brian was a well-known member of staff who will be remembered for his vibrant personality, his passion for drama and for his considerable contribution to the wider life of the school, especially through his leadership of a number of successful school shows. Our sympathy is sent to his wife and family at this time.”

A celebration of Brian’s life will be held tomorrow at Alexander Buchan & Son, Funeral Chapel on Fraserburgh’s Denmark Street at 11.30am.