Tributes to popular doctor who helped victims of Piper Alpha

Tributes have been paid to an “innovative” Aberdeen doctor who was on the frontline helping victims of the Piper Alpha disaster.

Professor Graham Page was a consultant at the accident and emergency department at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary from 1981 until 2010.

He was the doctor in charge of the unit on the night of the Piper Alpha tragedy when 167 men died, and has previously spoken about how those memories shaped his life.

Graham was 76 when he died following a short illness on January 24.

On the night of July 6, 1988, Graham made his way into A&E as soon as he heard reports of a major fire in the North Sea and men being in the water.

The horror of the events meant that Graham worked for several days at ARI, helping his staff and the families of those affected.

He helped to treat 61 admissions that night, including 11 men with serious burns.

Reflecting on the night on the 30th anniversary of the disaster in 2018, he said: “It was certainly a major disaster and I felt major sadness.

“It is something I will always remember in detail as though it’s fresh in my mind, but I would hope that others affected have been able to get on with their lives and recover to some extent.”

Graham attended many major incident medical management events to share his experiences of that fateful night.

In addition, he also had a special interest in the provision of healthcare in remote areas, including polar bases in Antarctica.

During the 1980s, he embarked on a three-month expedition as ship’s doctor onboard the British Antarctic Survey’s RRS Bransfield, visiting the Falkland Islands, South Georgia and the Antarctic mainland.

His daughter Caroline Brodie said: “Dad touched so many lives as a doctor, a mentor and a friend. He always managed to see the very best in people.

“He was kind and generous and his many colleagues and friends held him in great esteem.

“For him, medicine was more than just a job – it was a lifelong passion which kept him just as busy in retirement as it did during his days as a consultant.

“As a family man, he provided unending support and encouragement, and always took great pride in his children and grandchildren’s achievements.

“I think he will be remembered for his wicked sense of humour, and I know he will be sadly missed by many.”

Known to many as the Prof, he was born in Liverpool in 1943 and moved to Aberdeen when he was six.

He was educated at Mile End School and Robert Gordon’s College, before studying medicine at Aberdeen University, graduating in 1968.

Graham trained in Aberdeen and Dundee, and completed a research fellowship at Harvard University in Boston, USA, between 1974-75.

He married Sandra at King’s College Chapel in 1969 and the couple had three children.

He is survived by his wife Sandra, children Andrew, Caroline and Ali and three grandchildren, Harrison, Emily and Paige.

A celebration of his life was to take place at King’s College Chapel at 11am today.

Professor James Ferguson, consultant surgeon in emergency medicine, also paid tribute to his friend.

He said: “When I was a junior surgeon he was my boss, my mentor and my role model all in one.

“He was so positive and easy to speak to, and supported everyone in everything that they did. Everybody who knew him says he was a great listener, and never judged anybody.

“He leaves behind an amazing legacy. When he was going through surgical training there were hardly any consultants at that time.

“He was right there at the start in the 60s and saw there was a need for better structure in looking after seriously ill patients.

“He was hugely innovative.”