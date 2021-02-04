Tributes to popular Aberdeen pub boss and ‘true gentleman’ George Shirreffs

Family and friends have paid tribute to a much-loved city publican, hailing him a “true gentleman” after he passed away aged 73.

George Shirreffs owned a number of licensed premises in Aberdeen from the late 1960s onwards, most recently the Fourmile in Kingswells.

He was also a member of Aberdeen FC’s 50 Club, a keen golfer and a devoted family man – a husband to Shirley and a father to George Jr, John and Aimee.

George, of Anderson Drive, passed away on January 29 after a long period of ill health.

Now his family have shared fond memories of the popular landlord who was loved throughout the city and beyond.

Close friends former Dons captain Willie Miller and retired restaurateur George Wyatt have also paid tribute to him.

Shirley said: “George was very family-oriented. The last 12 years have been one illness after another but he battled on.

“He always said everything was going to be fine. He was such an upbeat person.

“We loved our holidays, and on one occasion we were on Mandalay Beach and met someone – an Australian – who had been a customer at the Fourmile. They recognised him and came running over.

“Nobody ever passed George by and that’s been reflected in the messages we have had in the last few days.”

George, who was also a Burgess of Guild of the city of Aberdeen and served as president of the local licensed trade association, owned several city bars over the years.

He first entered the licensed trade when he bought a pub after winning the pools in the 1960s – and remained in the business for decades.

He was landlord at Freelands, which later became Blackfriars, the Harriet Street Bar, Lochside Bar and Greentrees in Dyce before taking over at the Fourmile.

Later in his career George owned cafes, which he called Circles.

He was dedicated to his work and once even carried on serving his customers despite a holiday mishap which left him with a broken leg.

Shirley, 67, said: “We were up at Craigendarroch and George fell off his bike. When he got up he said his leg was a bit sore.

“A ranger was coming round and fortunately was able to take George back to the car – but he was still saying it would be alright in the morning.

“Aimee was booked in to go horse riding, so we took her there and then I convinced George to come to A&E. They found he had broken his leg and by the time we picked Aimee up he was in a cast from his foot to his thigh.

“However, I still had to take him to his work – he was pulling pints while he was on crutches.

“George was very dedicated to everything he did.”

Aimee, 36, added: “He always came to all my things when I was at school, and he was involved with everything – even when he was still working.

“All the flowers and cards and messages we’ve received are lovely. So many people have written long messages and expressing how sad it is, how kind he was, the best boss, and many people wrote how he was a true gentleman – which is very correct.”

In his later years, George was diagnosed with dementia, and Shirley paid tribute to the charity’s staff who helped him while he was unwell.

She said: “For the last 18 months he was going to the VSA centre at Airyhall which he adored, because he thought he was going to work. The girls there were absolutely marvellous with him – they deserve a medal.

“He was very competitive and loved to win, whether it was the dominoes or pool. He would always tell us when he was the champion.

“Going there made him so happy, and it was a great thing for him.”

George was close friends with former Dons captain Willie Miller, and the two enjoyed regular games of golf together.

He also provided Willie with support when the latter was director of football at Pittodrie, helping raise funds to support the club’s youth development programme.

Willie said: “George was a great friend over the years. He was a great help when I was director of football at Aberdeen and in charge of the youth development programme.

“He was chairman of the 50 Club and helped secure a lot of funds. That helped us bring through players like Ryan Fraser, Ryan Jack and Scott McKenna.

“As well as being a keen football fan, George was a golfer and we had regular games at Deeside, and many trips to play other courses.

“Even when he was unwell, we would meet up for a glass of wine and put the world to rights.

“Over the years we had some good times together.

“He had a long and successful career in the licensed trade and he was well-known, both by the public and by other publicans.

“George will be sadly missed by a lot of people. Nobody had a bad word to say about him.”

George had many friends in Aberdeen – including George Wyatt, former owner of La Lombarda.

The pair’s friendship dated back to the 1960s, and through their membership of the 50 Club enjoyed many trips abroad following Aberdeen FC in European games.

Of his friend, George said: “Me and George went way back to before he was involved in the licensed trade.

“He was a great publican. What made him so successful was he knew how to treat people. He was a great guy.

“We were both members of the 50 Club, and he was chairman at one point. We were also members at Deeside Golf Club and played there on a regular basis.

“I always enjoyed reminding him that he was just slightly older than I was!

“George was a super guy. We did a lot of travelling together, especially when the Dons were playing away in Europe. We had some great times.

“I will always remember him for the good times we enjoyed and for him being a great friend to a lot of people.”

George’s funeral will be held at the East Chapel at Aberdeen Crematorium on February 15 at 2.30pm.