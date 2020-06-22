Tributes to north-east man who kept historic pool buoyant

Tributes have today been paid to a community champion who played a major role in saving an iconic north-east attraction.

Alex Nicoll, 89, was a leading member of the Friends of Stonehaven Open Air Swimming Pool and helped keep it open in the 1990s.

Aberdeenshire Council had planned to close the art deco pool in 1994 but a campaign, spearheaded by people like Alex, gave the facility a future.

Friends of the great-grandfather said he was always willing to roll up his sleeves to ensure the seaside attraction was looking first class.

David Dobbie, who worked with Alex on the Friends of Stonehaven Open Air Swimming Pool group, said: “Alex was a man who got things done. He led the growing band of volunteers who help to maintain, enhance and promote the pool to this day.

“He knew the workings of the pool intimately and could turn his hand to any task and, along with a few like-minded individuals, contributed hugely to the establishment the town has today.

“He was not shy in using his many contacts both locally and within Aberdeen’s oil and gas industry – many of whom willingly committed their time, expertise and financial support to the Open-Air Pool, because of their relationship with Alex.”

Alex’s wife of 62 years, Betty, said he trained as heating engineer and his retirement coincided with the start of the campaign to save the outdoor pool.

Alex met Betty in 1954 and four years later they married at Fetteresso Church on the town’s Bath Street.

Alex secured an office job and also attended evening classes to qualify as a heating engineer draughtsman, later securing a job with a company in Stonehaven.

Betty said he enjoyed sport and played a lot of football and badminton in his youth.

She said when he was older he turned to yoga and fell in love with it so much that he decided to teach others.

Betty said Alex’s interest in the outdoor pool – which opened in 1934 – came about because it was somewhere he visited as a youngster and took his own children, Sandra and Alison, there too.

She said: “In his teenage years that was the meeting place. He spent a lot of time at the pool then.

“When the girls were small he went to the pool again with them.

“Even when he was a bit older he would go to have a swim himself. I wouldn’t say he was an expert swimmer but he loved recreational swimming.

“When there was word of the pool being closed in the 1990s he was approached by various other people about getting to together and saving it.

“That coincided with him retiring so he spent most of his retirement working with the Friends of the Pool.

“He was the person who organised the works and as such he was co-opted onto the friends group.”

Since the seawater pool was saved by Alex and his fellow campaigners it regularly attracts more than 34,000 people each year.

Stonehaven and Lower Deeside councillor Wendy Agnew knew Alex well, having lived opposite him in a block of flats in town as a youngster.

They also worked together as part of the Friends of Stonehaven Open Air Pool group.

Wendy said: “When I was young he lived across the landing from us. He was a very gentle soul and he wouldn’t upset anyone.

“In the summer holidays the pool was where we lived essentially. We had great fun there and we ken what the pool gave to Stonehaven.

“He lived, breathed and loved the open air pool.

“Alex gave it 100% and there is no doubt he will be sadly missed.”

Alex Nicoll is survived by Betty, daughters Sandra and Alison four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

His funeral will be held at Aberdeen Crematorium tomorrow.