Tributes to ‘much-loved’ north-east grandad who died after being hit by bus on A92

The family of a north-east grandad who died after being hit by a bus said “there are no words” to describe their loss.

Douglas McDonald from Newtonhill died following a collision involving a single-decker bus on the A92 yesterday.

In a statement released through Police Scotland, the 69-year-old’s family said: “Sadly on Sunday our much loved husband, dad and grandad, Dougie McDonald was taken from us in heart breaking and tragic circumstances.

“There are no words to describe our loss and we would like to thank all of our family and friends for their love and support during this difficult time.

“We would like to thank the emergency services for their compassion and support.

“We respectfully ask for privacy as we come to terms with our loss.”

Roads Policing Sergeant Scott Deans said: “Our thoughts remain with the family of the man who has tragically died.

“Our inquiries into the incident are ongoing and I would continue to urge anyone who witnessed what happened, but has not yet spoken to the police to please get in touch by calling 101 and quoting reference number 1392 of December 8 2019.”