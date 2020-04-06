Tributes to much-loved Aberdeen great-grandfather who was ‘true gentleman’

Tributes have been paid to a much-loved great-grandfather who remained a “true gentleman” throughout a battle with dementia.

John Maitland, who grew up in the Hilton and Midstocket areas of Aberdeen, passed away on Wednesday with a chest infection at the age of 89.

The grandfather of four and great-grandfather of one was a keen caravanning enthusiast and was also heavily involved in the church and Boys’ Brigade, initially with Bon Accord Church and then moving when that closed to Denburn Church.

Mary, John’s wife, 88, described her late husband as “super”, adding: “He was a very good, God-fearing man.

“He was quiet but he had a good sense of humour – a wicked sense of humour sometimes.

“He was very keen on his Boys’ Brigade and his church and he worked hard for that.

“He loved his caravanning, and he loved his family.”

Married for 66 years, they met at Bon Accord Church youth fellowship.

Mary sang with the church choir.

She said: “I think we were meant for each other.”

The couple have a son and daughter, Jane Dargie and Douglas. Another son, Andrew, sadly passed away after developing leukemia.

John worked as an electrical engineer in charge of the architects department at Woodhill House, which Mary said he loved.

John and Mary enjoyed caravanning together, and John was chairman and president of the north centre Scottish division.

Before he passed away John suffered with dementia and lived in Hamewith Lodge Care Home in Northfield, where Mary described the care as “wonderful”.

She said: “They were so, so good. I couldn’t thank them enough.”

Jane said: “He was a gentleman, a true gentleman, even during the dementia. He was very understanding and very compassionate.”

A small, private funeral with a few family members is planned to take place tomorrow.