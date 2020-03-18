Tributes to legendary writer Jack Webster who interviewed everybody from Chaplin to Muhammad Ali

A north-east journalist who ghosted a newspaper column for the legendary Muhammad Ali and was friends with Bing Crosby has died.

Jack Webster was told early in his life, after being diagnosed with a leaking heart valve, that he should settle for a job in a bank.

But the Maud-born farmer’s son spent the next 60 years defying obstacles – from overcoming a stammer to be UK Speaker of the Year in 1996, to trumping his press rivals by gaining access to international figures, including Elizabeth Taylor, Sophia Loren, Pele and George Best.

He also landed a world exclusive with Charlie Chaplin at the Tivoli Theatre in Aberdeen by booking into the same hotel as him.

Mr Webster’s journalistic career started at the Turriff Advertiser before 10 years at The Press and Journal. He then joined the Daily Express.

Son Geoff told the Press and Journal: “Dad managed to set up some remarkable meetings with the likes of Chaplin and Ali. He learned the former – who had refused to speak to journalists after being hounded out of America – was staying in Banchory.

“He checked into the hotel, got talking to the great man and asked if he would like to revisit the Tivoli, where Chaplin performed early in his career. He said yes and that was a huge scoop.

“When Ali came to Britain to fight Henry Cooper (in 1966), ad became the ghost writer of his columns in the build-up to the fight.”

Father-of-three Mr Webster wrote 18 books, including a comprehensive history of Aberdeen FC for their centenary.

A club spokesman said: “His book on AFC is regarded as the definitive history of that era. A true gentleman, Jack will be sorely missed.”

Mr Webster died aged 88. His wife, Eden, predeceased him by more than 30 years and he had three sons, Geoff, Keith and Martin.