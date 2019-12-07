Tributes to ‘Bingo Meg’ after centenarian’s death

A family has paid tribute to a north-east woman who was “always laughing” after she passed away aged 106.

Margaret Bremner, from Ruthven, near Huntly, was born on September 28 1913.

After leaving school as a young teen, she went on to work in Glasgow for a few years, before returning to Huntly, working as a maid in big houses until she met her late husband Alex in 1941.

Margaret, who was known as Meg, had four daughters, twins Doreen and Wendy, 77, Madge, who passed away aged 42, and Sandra, 69.

Meg loved her family, which also extended to 12 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

Youngest daughter Sandra Murray said: “She was a hard worker and after her children grew up she started working as a home carer.

“She worked until she was well into her 70s.”

After Alex died in 2008, she went into Alexander Scott’s Hospital Eventide Home in Huntly, where she remained for the next 11-and-a-half years, before peacefully passing away on November 30.

Sandra said: “She was brilliantly looked after, we couldn’t ask for any better. We were pleased that she passed away peacefully.

“She kept reasonably fit. It was only a couple of months since she was at the tea dances – she wasn’t taking part but just watching.

“She joined it all, it was really good for her. She was pining a bit after my dad died but we got her in Alexander Scott’s Hospital and she was in excellent care.”

Sandra said her mum “loved to laugh” and was a big fan of bingo, earning her the nickname Bingo Meg.

She added: “That was her main hobby, she did it three or four times a week, just locally in Huntly.

“She was a happy soul and she loved her grandchildren – you could see her just light up when they came in the room.

“She also loved animals, every kind, but especially dogs. Animals used to go to the care home, like lizards and Shetland ponies, and she loved them all.

“She was a very content woman, she loved to laugh. It’s quite an achievement to live to 106.”