Tributes to beloved Aberdeen singer Pearl Stewart

An Aberdeen woman today paid tribute to her mother, who she believes could have made it on the stage.

Pearl Stewart, mother of one, grandmother-of-one and great-grandmother of two, who lived in the city centre until moving to Cloverfield Grove sheltered housing in Bucksburn later in life, was 92 when she passed away on April 12.

Her daughter Christine Adkins, 68, paid tribute to her mum, and said her main passion in life was singing, and always had been.

She said: “I always said to my mum if she had been singing in the time of shows like Britain’s Got Talent, she would have made it big.

“She was a diva, meant in the best possible way. She loved the limelight, she loved singing, it was her first love.

“I might be biased, but she was really good. She started when she was about 14, my grandfather was a fireman during the war and she sang in the fire service band.”

Christine said she often joked that she could have made it famous after being invited to compete in London. She couldn’t go and Vera Lynn was picked as winner.

Christine added: “Her parents wouldn’t let her go because it was during the war and she was only 16 at the time.

“If she’d made it to London it could have been her.

“She was a jazz singer, she liked Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald and Tony Bennett.”

After gettign married, she had Christine when she was 24.

She was with partner Jimmy Jolly for around 20 years, until he passed away six years ago.

She continued singing where she could, often performing at the Pally Dance Ballroom on Diamond Street with the Billy Hood Dance Band, and in places such as the Tivoli and His Majesty’s Theatre.

She was also a poet, and had a number of works published.

Christine said: “People in their 70s and 80s will likely remember her. She sang in a lot of pubs and clubs.

“She was a very good mother to me, very loving and understanding.

“She had a partner of about 20 years, Jimmy Jolly, he played in the Billy Hood Dance Band.

“Someone asked her if she knew anyone who played piano and she phoned up a few Jollys and found him living in Ellon. They met up and became an item. He was a lovely, lovely man, he meant a lot to her and to us as well.

“I managed to get down to the home the day before she died, but she wasn’t there.

“Someone said hearing is the last to go so I tried to sing to her a bit but I’m sure if she heard me she’d have been saying I was off-key.

“If I was able to meet her again in the future, I’d say to her don’t get married, just go for it with the singing.”