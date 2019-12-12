Tributes to Aberdeen musician Jack Sinclair who ‘brought joy to generations’

Tributes were today paid to a much-loved north-east music legend, who has died aged 91.

Jack Sinclair “brought joy to generations of Aberdonians” over the course of a music career spanning six decades on radio, TV and the stage.

He was also a firm favourite of the royal family and performed for them when they visited Balmoral.

The dad-of-two passed away last week at Northcote Lodge Care Home, where he was a resident.

Jack, who played accordion, the piano and organ, performed with his showband in front of four generations of royals – the Queen, the Queen Mother, the Prince of Wales and Princes William and Harry.

Speaking in 2001, he said his love of music was fostered from an early age.

“I remember listening to old records on my gran’s wind-up gramophone,” he said.

He first started playing when he was just four years old.

His parents, Mary and John, had their own band, and when some of their musicians were called away to fight in the Second World War, Jack stepped into the line up.

After completing two years’ national service in the Royal Navy, he returned to his home city and performed with the Leslie Thorpe Orchestra at the Beach Ballroom.

He set up his own group, The Jack Sinclair Showband, and was involved in many TV shows – while juggling his career as a practice manager at Ledingham Chalmers.

For six years his band was contracted to stage a show at His Majesty’s Theatre, which attracted audiences from around the country.

In 2001 Jack was made a Member of the Royal Victorian Order (MVO) by the Queen for providing musical entertainment to the royal family.

It’s thought he performed at Balmoral nearly 300 times.

Along with his late wife Maureen, who passed away in 2006, Jack once had a private audience with the Queen Mother at Clarence House.

He said at the time of the honour: “I have had a very, very long and extremely happy association with the royal family.

“When Charles and Anne came along to Balmoral as children, we used to do parties for them so they could learn how to dance, and that happened with William and Harry as well.”

Craig Pike, a partner at Ledingham Chalmers and a close family friend, said Jack’s meticulous nature and passion for music stood out.

He said: “There was nobody more organised than Jack. Everything was meticulous in every way.

“He had a knowledge of music which was second to none, and he would spend hours producing his radio shows. He did that well into his 80s.

“The research he would put into his shows was staggering.

“Music was in his blood and it was instilled in him from a very young age.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Craig added: “Maureen was inherently involved in everything Jack did. They were a formidable couple, but they were also a great team.

“He was devoted to Maureen – they were a wonderful couple – and he was immensely devoted to his family.”

Craig believes Jack will leave a lasting legacy through those who listened to his music.

He said: “Jack brought joy to generations of Aberdonians.

“He was able to reach out to people who were on their own and made them feel like he was their friend.

“Many people will have a lot of happy memories of Jack, whether that is through seeing him perform, watching him on TV or listening on the radio.

“He is leaving behind a great legacy.

“He really was an important asset to the city and he will be sadly missed.”