Tributes to Aberdeen hotel worker after man charged with murder

Tributes have been paid to an “amazing” man who died following an incident in the north-east.

Anthony McGladrigan died at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after police were called to a property in Greeness, two miles south of Cuminestown, near Turriff.

A 20-year-old man has been charged with murder.

Mr McGladrigan was a full-time quality service leader at Chop Grill and Bar in the Sandman Signature Hotel, Aberdeen, where he had worked since it opened last year.

A spokeswoman for the restaurant said: “We are incredibly saddened to hear of the passing of Anthony. He was an amazing and invaluable team member who had been part of the Chop Grill and Bar journey from the beginning.

“Anthony was a hugely well-liked guy, always smiling and fantastic with guests as well as a brilliant colleague. He is going to be such a huge miss to everyone here.

“We would like to send our most sincere condolences to his loved ones and will be offering support to the rest of the team wherever it is needed.”

Friends have also paid tribute to Mr McGladrigan, who had worked at a number of restaurants including Chiquitos at Aberdeen beach, with one saying: “He was a lot of fun to work with. Rest in peace dude!”

Another said: “He was a pleasure to work with and always gave us guys in the kitchen a giggle when he’d come in ranting about something or other. He was a real gem and will be so missed. Thoughts are with the family.”

A former Chiquitos employee said: “Tony was a kind, generous person who was completely committed to the highest standards.

“He taught me so much about customer care, being proud of your work and in having a good work ethic.

“He was always so full of energy and enthusiasm. A great boss who will be very sadly missed.”

A probe was launched after the death of Mr McGladrigan, with the property sealed off by police. Officers were seen standing guard at the end of the driveway.

Anyone who heard or saw anything in the area is asked to contact police on 101.

The 20-year-old man man is due to appear in Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

Meanwhile, a 22-year-old man who was also arrested in connection with Mr McGladrigan’s death has been released pending further inquiries.