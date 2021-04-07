Tributes to Aberdeen football legend Alex Kiddie

There may only have been 20 people allowed to attend his funeral but thousands have reacted to the death of Aberdeen FC great Alex Kiddie.

And hundreds of former pupils and colleagues from St John’s High School in Dundee, where Mr Kiddie taught in later life, have sent personal messages to his family, recalling the influence he had on many young lives.

Mr Kiddie gained the distinction of remaining an amateur throughout his career to allow him to continue studying maths and physics at St Andrews University.

He was signed by Aberdeen in 1945.

When the Pittodrie side beat Rangers to win the Southern League Cup before a Hampden crowd of 130,00 in 1946, Mr Kiddie did not receive a penny because of his amateur status.

Instead, he was presented with an engraved watch by the club’s management.

Alex Kiddie was believed to have been the only surviving member of that cup-winning team.

That watch still keeps great time, said son Paul Kiddie, and he is considering having it framed in his father’s memory.

© D C Thomson & Co Ltd

Mr Kiddie later had spells with Falkirk, Celtic, Dundee, Brechin and Montrose. But he spent his entire 93 years living in Dundee.

His son said hundreds of former pupils and colleagues from his father’s time in education have been in touch with him with messages of his inspiring teaching.

In addition, there have been 180,000 interactions to three of Mr Kiddie jun’s posts online about his father.

As a player, the Dons legend scored two goals in the 1946 Southern League Cup semi-final replay against Airdrie, which finished 5-3 to Aberdeen.

He then played a starring role in the 3-2 victory against Rangers in the final that year.

© D C Thomson & Co Ltd

He provided the cross for Aberdeen’s dramatic late winner scored by George Taylor.

Mr Kiddie’s other sporting love was golf and he was a member at Blairgowrie and Downfield.

He was a regular worshipper at the Friary, Tullideph Road, and then St Leonard and St Fergus Church.

Mr Kiddie jun said his father played an active role in the life of the church and the community.

Alex Kiddie was an eucharist minister which involves taking communion to the housebound.

His funeral has taken place at St Leonard and St Fergus RC Church, Dundee.