Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Show Links
News / Local

Tributes pour in after popular Moray airman loses cancer fight

By Sean McAngus
19/07/2021, 5:00 pm
Gary Banford passed away after a long battle with cancer.
Gary Banford passed away after a long battle with cancer.

A popular RAF serviceman who died after a battle with inoperable cancer has been praised for his charitable efforts.

Former warrant officer Gary Banford, who retired from RAF Lossiemouth and lived in Forres, was told he had stage four oesophageal cancer in July last year.

The Macduff man enjoyed his “dream job” at the Moray airbase and most recently served in the Poseidon fleet tracking Russian submarines.

However, determined to make the most of his remaining time, he raised more than £22,000 for Abbie’s Sparkle Foundation, a charity set up by Elgin youngster Abbie Main before her death from cancer in December 2017.

Crew members Master Aircrew Gary Banford and Wing Commander James Hanson.

Friends around the UK and abroad including Australia took part in sponsored sporting challenges to support the Moray charity.

No stranger to fundraising feats, Mr Banford cycled across the south of Australia wearing a kilt in 2016 to collect £4,500 for Macmillan after his father died from the same cancer.

‘Earned respect and admiration of all’

A RAF Lossiemouth spokesman said: “Gary served with distinction and pride over a 31-year career and our thoughts are very much with his much loved family and friends at this time.

“His passion for the Royal Air Force, his relentless pursuit of excellence in all he undertook and his commitment to fundraising for charities close to his heart means Gary was a well-known character on base and in the wider community.

“He earned the respect and admiration of all who knew him.

A statement from Abbie’s Sparkle Foundation read: “We will never forget his phenomenal fundraising for Abbie’s Sparkles and neither will the many children and families he has in turn supported by bringing smiles during very challenging times.

“What strength and determination he showed, you will always have a special place in our hearts.”

Rugby stalwart

Mr Banford was popular in north-east rugby circles, playing for the likes of Banff, Lossiemouth and Kinloss.

Banff Rugby Club president Bob Phillips said: “Gary’s love for the game of rugby started at Banff RFC, when he was a teenager.

“Even then he showed great determination and commitment to the game and his teammates.

“He took this attribute with him in his family, work and sporting life, making strong friendships wherever he went.

“His passing is a huge loss to so many, but Gary will also remain a role model for youngsters to follow.”

https://www.facebook.com/RAFRugbyUnion/posts/4752246231455669

Those affected by Gary’s passing are being encouraged to make a donation to Abbies Sparkle Foundation in his memory.