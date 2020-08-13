Tributes paid to train conductor killed in Stonehaven train tragedy

Tributes have been paid to the train conductor who died in the Stonehaven train tragedy.

Donald Dinnie, 58, was killed when the 6.38am Scotrail service from Aberdeen to Glasgow derailed near Stonehaven, alongside driver Brett McCullough and an unnamed passenger.

Friends and family took to social media to pay tribute to the “top bloke” and “absolute toff.”

One family member wrote: “So sad that one of our relatives Donald Dinnie was a victim of the train accident in Aberdeen. Why is it always the good ones.”

Other comments on social media described Donald as “an absolute toff, always happy” while describing his death as “heartbreaking.”

Another called him a “true gent” and “one of our favourite conductors.”

He was well known for being a friendly and welcoming presence on the services he worked on.

One tribute online said: ” “RIP Donald. Actually spoken to this guy on many trips to and from Aberdeen to Stoney and he was a lovely man who would talk and laugh with you on the early trains. Thoughts and prayers to his family and friends.”

Network Rail boss Andrew Haines said: “My heart goes out to everyone affected by this tragedy, especially the friends and families of the three people who died and those that are injured.”

The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers Senior Assistant General Secretary Mick Lynch said: “The confirmation that there have been three fatalities in the Stonehaven derailment, including the driver and one of our conductor members, is the most dreadful news and this trade union’s thoughts are with the families, colleagues and friends of those who have lost their lives in this tragedy.”