Tributes paid to former Evening Express photographer who died aged 77

Tributes have been paid to a “superb” former Evening Express photographer who died at the age of 77.

Nick Anderson, who joined the newspaper as a photographer in the 1960s, died at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary earlier this month.

He followed in his father Ian’s footsteps to join the photographic team at Aberdeen Journals, where he spent more than 30 years.

During his career, he gained the respect of peers throughout the profession and picked up a national accolade.

His colleague, Evening Express columnist Moreen Simpson, described Nick as a “true gentleman” of journalism.

She said: “I worked with Nick for about 30 years. He worked up in Inverness for the Press and Journal and then he moved down to Aberdeen to work for the Evening Express.

“He was an absolutely superb photographer.

“He was an excellent technician and his warmth and his patience put all the subjects of his photographs at ease. He got the best out of everyone he photographed.

“On a personal level, he was an absolute delight. Nobody ever had a bad word to say about Nick.

“I can honestly say he always had a smile on his face. If you felt down he was always there to cheer you up.

“He was a true gentleman of journalism. It’s a huge loss for everyone.”

In 1999, Nick, who was working for the Evening Express at the time, won a top award for a dramatic shot capturing the moment a man surrendered to armed police after holding his former wife hostage during a six-hour siege in the city’s Northfield Place.

At the time Nick, then 56, said he came close to missing the moment because it was taken with the last frame on his roll of film.

The image secured Mr Anderson Best News Picture of 1999 in the Bell’s Press Photography Awards – beating entries from national newspapers and freelances from all over Scotland.

Moreen said Nick was someone who “charmed everyone”, even in difficult circumstances.

She added: “Nick and I spent a lot of time up in Elgin when Arlene Fraser was missing and he was a big help.

“It was a difficult job to do because people don’t want to speak to you, but Nick was the one who got everyone to speak to him. He just charmed everyone.

“He made a reporter’s life an awful lot easier. Every journalist wanted Nick as a photographer beside them.

“He could’ve been a brilliant reporter as well as a photographer.”

Aberdeen Journals photographer Colin Rennie added: “He was a lovely guy and he had time for everyone.

“When we used to go up to the annual Braemar Gathering together we used to hire an old curling shed and make it into a darkroom.

“At the end of the day, if everything went well, we would celebrate with a few tins of beer.

“He was a really good photographer. I can still remember the picture which he won an award for.

“The photo just stood out and I knew it had to win.

“Nick will be sorely missed by everyone.”

Nick was a husband to Marion, father of Greg, Neil and Leigh, husband of the late Kathy and step-father to James and Gary, brother of Jude and a much-loved grandfather.

His funeral will be held in private today.