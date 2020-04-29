Tributes paid to north-east woman, 28, who died in A96 crash

A woman who died following a crash on the A96 has been named.

Leigh-Anne Wood, 28, from Elgin, was the driver and sole occupant of a grey Peugeot 2008 which was involved in a collision with a red Audi A3 and a white Ford Transit van.

The collision happened on the A96 near Dramlachs, just over a mile south-east of Fochabers shortly before 8.40am yesterday morning.

Her family released a statement through Police Scotland paying tribute to the “beautiful” and “warm” mother, daughter, sister and friend.

It said: “We are devastated by the tragic loss of our beautiful, warm, fun loving, caring wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend to so many.

“The family would like to thank everyone who stopped and assisted at the scene of the accident and to all the emergency services for the compassion shown towards both Leigh-Anne and the family.

“Thank you to everyone for their well wishes and for all the messages of support.”

The male driver and passenger from the Ford suffered non-life threatening injuries, while the male driver of the Audi was uninjured.

Sergeant Scott Deans of the Road Policing Department said: “Our thoughts at this sad time are with the families of those involved in this collision.

“We have spoken to several witnesses but would still like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, has dash-cam footage of that area at that time, or if they have seen any of the vehicles involved near that location around the time of the collision, who has not yet come forward.

“You can contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 0598 of 28 April.”